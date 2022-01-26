Wood Co. Board of Education discusses pandemic relief fund distribution

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education discussed how the pandemic relief funds are being allocated.

The Wood Co. board meeting discussed how relief funds are being distributed amongst different areas.

Some of these include, school programs, reimbursing financial losses to sports programs because of no attendance, emergency food operations, and much more.

The board says that they want to make the public aware of where the money is going.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.