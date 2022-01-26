Wood Co. middle school students show their knowledge of W.Va.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some Wood County middle schoolers are practicing for the West Virginia history bowl in Vienna.

The history bowl is an annual competition where students from different schools come together to answer questions about the Mountain state.

“I love that the History Bowl really highlights the best things about our state,” says Jackson middle school W.Va. studies teacher, Jessica Linville. “You know I think West Virginia oftentimes gets a bad reputation or stereotyped wrongly. And these students really have an opportunity to see not only how historic our area is but just the highlights of the state. So, the positives rather than the negatives.”

Though it’s called the history bowl, students have to answer questions about other topics, like art and literature.

“There’s such a wide variety of questions,” says Linville. “Some of them are very obscure. And so, we really try, at least I do with my students, to divide the content. So, I have some students who are more focused on geography. Others who are more focused on, as you said, pop culture. So, you have actors, musicians. And I think people are unaware that there is so many famous West Virginians. Or at least West Virginia natives who have gone on to do pretty significant things.”

Students say competing is leading them to learn things about the state they may not have otherwise.

“Well, I can say that the Hatfield/McCoy feud is something I have passionately read about, and I find extremely interesting. It’s a very interesting feud,” says Faith Miller.

“And it’s very interesting to find history that we’ve never heard about, about West Virginia and just learning about it,” says Isabella Woods.

And because they’re learning more, teachers say that students begin to appreciate the state they live in even more.

“I’m very passionate about West Virginia,” says Linville. “So, I love getting to share that with students and seeing that interest spark in some of them. So, it’s encouraging to me.”

Students will have regional competitions in this area on March 4.

