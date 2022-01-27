Advertisement

Cairo Meat Market and Grocery filling void in the Cairo community

WTAP News @ 6- Cairo meat market and grocery filling void in community
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) -Eating things like bananas and onions just got a little easier in Cairo, West Virginia and it’s not because of a big chain grocery store—there’s a new mom and pop market in town.

The Cairo Meat Market and Grocery opened up Wednesday and Owner Bert Mullenix is the mastermind behind the market.

“Well, I’ve been in the grocery business for 30 plus years. Of course, everybody wants to work for themselves,” Mullenix said.

“I got an opportunity for the building and I started piecing things together one piece at a time.”

And once the final piece was in place, Town Recorder Laurie Bastian said a wish was granted to many residents.

“There are several people in town who don’t have vehicles. It’s a poorer community so a lot of people depend on a ride to Harrisville or wherever. There are a couple of people in town who get around on just a little scooter so they can come over here and get what they need. It’s wonderful,” she said.

Having a more convenient way to get fresh produce, meat and personal care items is already making the store a popular spot for Cairo regulars.

“When the doors opened…words travel very fast in these small towns so everyone was coming in and saying, ‘oh he’s open!’ and I watched people come in and out,” Bastian said.

While Mullenix said he hopes to strengthen the local economy, his main reason for opening his market was to help out his fellow neighbors.

“[ I want to] just make it easier for everybody,” Mullenix said. You don’t have to drive 20 miles at night in the dark in the cold. Just run down the corner and get your bread and milk, pack of hamburger, and go home and make dinner.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house

Latest News

Marietta Main Street preparing for 2022 with new board
Marietta Main Street preparing for 2022 with new board
Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Two West Virginia state senators debated whether penalizing adults for smoking with children in...
Lawmakers disagree over fine for smoking in car with kids
Sheriff on officer-involved shooting | “Extreme lifesaving set of circumstances”