Cairo Meat Market and Grocery filling void in the Cairo community

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) -Eating things like bananas and onions just got a little easier in Cairo, West Virginia and it’s not because of a big chain grocery store—there’s a new mom and pop market in town.

The Cairo Meat Market and Grocery opened up Wednesday and Owner Bert Mullenix is the mastermind behind the market.

“Well, I’ve been in the grocery business for 30 plus years. Of course, everybody wants to work for themselves,” Mullenix said.

“I got an opportunity for the building and I started piecing things together one piece at a time.”

And once the final piece was in place, Town Recorder Laurie Bastian said a wish was granted to many residents.

“There are several people in town who don’t have vehicles. It’s a poorer community so a lot of people depend on a ride to Harrisville or wherever. There are a couple of people in town who get around on just a little scooter so they can come over here and get what they need. It’s wonderful,” she said.

Having a more convenient way to get fresh produce, meat and personal care items is already making the store a popular spot for Cairo regulars.

“When the doors opened…words travel very fast in these small towns so everyone was coming in and saying, ‘oh he’s open!’ and I watched people come in and out,” Bastian said.

While Mullenix said he hopes to strengthen the local economy, his main reason for opening his market was to help out his fellow neighbors.

“[ I want to] just make it easier for everybody,” Mullenix said. You don’t have to drive 20 miles at night in the dark in the cold. Just run down the corner and get your bread and milk, pack of hamburger, and go home and make dinner.”

