Advertisement

Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies off Florida coast in search of migrants lost at sea

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. The Coast Guard said four more bodies were found during a search for 38 migrants lost at sea between Florida and the Bahamas; five bodies in all have been recovered.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Associated Press)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard said Thursday that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but that it would call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.

Authorities have now found a total of five bodies, leaving 34 missing. They have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream. A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

“We don’t think it is likely that anyone else has survived,” Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian told a news conference.

The search began Tuesday after the accident’s lone survivor was found clinging to the hull of the overturned 25-foot vessel about 40 miles off Fort Pierce, Florida. The survivor said the boat capsized with 40 people aboard late Saturday shortly after leaving Bimini, a small group of islands about 55 miles east of Miami.

Authorities said the overturned boat was about 100 miles north of where it capsized. No one was wearing a life jacket, the rescued man told authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Der Dog Haus suffers damage after being hit by a car
Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/27/22
Megan Newbanks
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 1/27/22
Der Dog Haus Crash
Daybreak, Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg, 1/27/22
In this photo provided by climate scientist Rob Jackson, researcher Colin Finnegan injects an...
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought