House to honor former Speaker Kiss before governor’s address

The West Virginia House of Delegates is honoring former Speaker Robert Kiss before Gov. Jim Justice delivers his State of the State address.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is honoring former Speaker Robert Kiss before Gov. Jim Justice delivers his State of the State address.

Kiss spent a decade as speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates and later served as state Department of Revenue secretary.

He died in November of cancer at age 63.

Kiss’ family, colleagues and friends will gather to celebrate his contributions to the state in the House chamber before Justice’s presentation Thursday night.

A Raleigh County Democrat, Kiss served in the House of Delegates from 1989 until 2007, including his final 10 years as speaker.

