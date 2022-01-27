‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Florida man wins $1M in new scratch-off lottery game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.

Instead, Joseph Bozeman held on to the news so he could surprise her in a big way.

“I haven’t even told my wife yet,” Bozeman told the Florida Lottery. “I’m going to surprise her by walking into our house with this oversized check and when she doesn’t believe me - I’m going to tell her to check our bank account!’

Bozeman was the first winner to claim the top prize from a new $5 game that launched Jan. 17 and features more than $215.8 million in total cash prizes.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

🚨WINNER ALERT! 🚨 Joseph Bozeman of #PlantCity just claimed the FIRST $1 million top prize from the new 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game! 🔁 Retweet to spread the word! 💰https://t.co/miLQzijcrB pic.twitter.com/J1O48feAxl — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) January 25, 2022

