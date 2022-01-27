Advertisement

Lawmakers disagree over fine for smoking in car with kids

Two West Virginia state senators debated whether penalizing adults for smoking with children in...
Two West Virginia state senators debated whether penalizing adults for smoking with children in the car is a violation of ``parental rights.’’(Source: CNN, CNNBUSINESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two West Virginia state senators debated whether penalizing adults for smoking with children in the car is a violation of ``parental rights.’’

Senate Bill 139 would make it a misdemeanor to smoke in the car with a child under 16.

Sen. Mike Azinger said he thinks parents should have the right to smoke in the car with their kids if they want to.

Sen. Tom Takubo is a Charleston lung doctor. He said the bill was inspired by a patient who lost half of her lung function. Her father was a heavy smoker.

The bill passed the Health and Human Resources Committee Thursday, and will now go on to review by the Judiciary Committee.

