Lawmakers disagree over fine for smoking in car with kids
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two West Virginia state senators debated whether penalizing adults for smoking with children in the car is a violation of ``parental rights.’’
Senate Bill 139 would make it a misdemeanor to smoke in the car with a child under 16.
Sen. Mike Azinger said he thinks parents should have the right to smoke in the car with their kids if they want to.
Sen. Tom Takubo is a Charleston lung doctor. He said the bill was inspired by a patient who lost half of her lung function. Her father was a heavy smoker.
The bill passed the Health and Human Resources Committee Thursday, and will now go on to review by the Judiciary Committee.
