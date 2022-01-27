“Mamma mia!” The Smoot Theatre bringing ABBA Mania to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Promoted as “the best ABBA tribute concert ever,” ABBA Mania is coming to The Smoot Theatre Friday night.

The show has toured across the globe and is kicking-off the American leg of its tour Thursday in Milwaukee.

We spoke with cast member Alison Ward from her Milwaukee hotel room.

Alison is originally from England and has been with ABBA Mania since 2010. She says she’s performed with the show in the United Kingdom, Europe, and South America.

Having done the show for 12 years, Ward says she’s shared the stage with many talented performers.

“I play the blonde girl. So, I’m Agnetha and the other girl is called Fride or Anni-Frid. So, I’ve probably had about ten other girls to sing with, but everyone’s always so professional and people have jumped in and out... It’s like riding a bike. I just put the costumes on, and it’s like they tell me what to do. I don’t even have to worry,” Ward says.

Ward says that when she’s not performing with ABBA Mania, she is a showgirl in Las Vegas and on Cruise Ships.

She says that even after 12 years, she feels lucky getting to perform ABBA’s greatest hits.

ABBA Mania is Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. at The Smoot Theatre in downtown Parkersburg.

According to The Smoot, the show is almost sold-out. Remaining tickets can be purchased on the theatre’s website.

