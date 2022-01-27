Advertisement

Marietta Main Street preparing for 2022 with new board

WTAP News @ 6- Marietta Main street preparing for 2022 with new board
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Many city non-profits and event organizers are getting ready for what is to come for 2022.

Marietta Main Street is already getting started with plans for the new year.

As the non-profit is looking to get more involved with holidays and continue to give the community First Fridays.

Officials with the group say that the board is more creative with ideas since the start of the pandemic.

And that the new board is making strides to make 2022 a success.

“I think the new board is exciting. We brought on three new board members and they’re young and energetic. And so, they have a lot to offer our board. We have a very good working board, and we all bring great ideas to the board. And we feed off each other and bounce ideas off each other and we collaborate really well,” says vice president, Jennifer Tinkler.

The non-profit group says that it hopes to build more partnerships with other businesses downtown.

And that main street will be making a decision about the new executive director sometime soon.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house

Latest News

Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Cairo Meat Market and Grocery
Cairo Meat Market and Grocery filling void in the Cairo community
Two West Virginia state senators debated whether penalizing adults for smoking with children in...
Lawmakers disagree over fine for smoking in car with kids
Sheriff on officer-involved shooting | “Extreme lifesaving set of circumstances”