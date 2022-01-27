Marietta Main Street preparing for 2022 with new board

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Many city non-profits and event organizers are getting ready for what is to come for 2022.

Marietta Main Street is already getting started with plans for the new year.

As the non-profit is looking to get more involved with holidays and continue to give the community First Fridays.

Officials with the group say that the board is more creative with ideas since the start of the pandemic.

And that the new board is making strides to make 2022 a success.

“I think the new board is exciting. We brought on three new board members and they’re young and energetic. And so, they have a lot to offer our board. We have a very good working board, and we all bring great ideas to the board. And we feed off each other and bounce ideas off each other and we collaborate really well,” says vice president, Jennifer Tinkler.

The non-profit group says that it hopes to build more partnerships with other businesses downtown.

And that main street will be making a decision about the new executive director sometime soon.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.