Obituary: Kronmiller, Chester C. “Jake”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chester C. “Jake” Kronmiller a resident of Parkersburg, WV and Belpre, OH passed away on January 25, 2022 at Wyngate Assisted Living. Jake was born August 8,1923 and was the son of Samuel and Freida Seitz Kronmiller of Carmi, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his companion of 40 years Margaret Isabelle Bailey. He was also preceded in death by one brother Kenneth Kronmiller and two nephews Donald and Dennis Kronmiller all of Carmi, Illinois. He is survived by four great nieces: Kim and Brad Spence of Carmi, Illinois; Kamille and Ken Gaunt of Cleveland, GA; Kristen and Bob Hickley of Charlotte NC and Lori and Eddie Allen of Carmi, Illinois; Isabelle’s grandsons Frederick J. Bailey III and wife Jessica and their children Phen, Scarlett and Jude; James J. Wojcik II and his wife Julie; Isabelle’s daughter-in-law Tammy Bailey; Isabelle’s nephew Donald and Nila McNemar, Petersburg, WV; special friends Linda and Scott Wigal of Parkersburg, WV.

He retired from Swift Co. and Purolator Courier. He was a World War II veteran serving in Normandy, a lifetime member of the VFW Post 8289 Belpre, Oh and a Charter member of the National World War II Museum.

There will be no service or visitation. Mr. Kronmiller will be cremated with burial at the Maple Ridge Cemetery in Carmi, Illinois. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

