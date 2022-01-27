Obituary: O’Maille, Judith A.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Judith A. O’Maille, 80, of Marietta, Ohio, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born on October 21, 1941 in Marietta, Ohio to Edwin and Marian Augenstein Weber.

Judy graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School. She was a Phlebotomist at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Judy married Dr. Tuathal P. O’Maille, MD, DABR, on June 21, 1963. She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and Marietta Right to Life. Judy volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Crisis Pregnancy Center.

She is survived by her six children, Tom O’Maille (Nancy), Brian O’Maille, Lt. Col. Patrick O’Maille, PhD (Lori), Eric O’Maille, Paul O’Maille, PhD (Grace) and Erin O’Maille Nida; nine grandchildren, Erin’s daughters, Rachel, Ashley and Kayla, Patrick’s daughters, Audrey and Alanna, and Brian’s children, Nathan, Krystal Dawn, Kaszey and Eamon; 2 great grandchildren, Erin’s grandson, Cameron and Patrick’s grandson, Grayson; sister, Kay Radabaugh (Jay); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, Edwin and David Weber, son in law, Braden Nida, daughter in law, Karla O’Maille, and grandson, Adam O’Maille.

Visitation will be at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Vigil Service held at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Rev. Jeremiah Hahn celebrating. Burial will follow in New St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or St. Vincent DePaul. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Judy’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

