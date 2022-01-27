Obituary: Rucker, Connie Sue

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie Sue Rucker, 73, of Cottageville, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her home.

Connie was born April 28, 1948, to the late Cecil can Nell (Arnold) Jarvis at Minnora, WV in Calhoun County.

She loved working in her flower beds, feeding her birds, & crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Nelma Stump, Betty Smith, Berniece McCullough, and Helen Wayne, brothers Bernard and Donald Jarvis and her husband, Roy Rucker.

Connie is survived by her four sisters, Donnie King (Bernard), Alice Conley, Jean Holmes, and Hope Schoolcraft, her three sons Ray Bennett, Jr. Bennett (Amy), and Jason Bennett (Lisa).

Connie had 12 grandkids and eight great-grandkids that she was very proud of. Along with her listed immediate family, Connie had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a church family that she loved.

Visitations for Connie will be on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home and Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with the funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Connie will be laid to rest at Minora Cemetery with a graveside committal service.

The family of Connie would like to thank the Oncology department at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg and Hospice care of Kanawha County for everything they did to help Connie through her battles.

