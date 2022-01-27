Advertisement

Obituary: Rucker, Connie Sue

Connie Sue Rucker Obit
Connie Sue Rucker Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie Sue Rucker, 73, of Cottageville, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her home.

Connie was born April 28, 1948, to the late Cecil can Nell (Arnold) Jarvis at Minnora, WV in Calhoun County.

She loved working in her flower beds, feeding her birds, & crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Nelma Stump, Betty Smith, Berniece McCullough, and Helen Wayne, brothers Bernard and Donald Jarvis and her husband, Roy Rucker.

Connie is survived by her four sisters, Donnie King (Bernard), Alice Conley, Jean Holmes, and Hope Schoolcraft, her three sons Ray Bennett, Jr. Bennett (Amy), and Jason Bennett (Lisa).

Connie had 12 grandkids and eight great-grandkids that she was very proud of. Along with her listed immediate family, Connie had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a church family that she loved.

Visitations for Connie will be on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home and Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with the funeral at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Connie will be laid to rest at Minora Cemetery with a graveside committal service.

The family of Connie would like to thank the Oncology department at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg and Hospice care of Kanawha County for everything they did to help Connie through her battles.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Parkersburg Police release name of man arrested at Rural King
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Der Dog Haus suffers damage after being hit by a car
Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
Monte Cunningham honored at Warren boys basketball game
Warren Warriors coach that passed away from leukemia is honored at game

Latest News

Iva Della Trembly Obit
Obituary: Trembly, Iva Della
Scott M. Kibbe Obit
Obituary: Kibbe, Scott M.
Dale Edward Battin Obit
Obituary: Battin, Dale Edward
Caroline S. Shimer Obit
Obituary: Shimer, Caroline S.