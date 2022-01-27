Sheriff on officer-involved shooting | “Extreme lifesaving set of circumstances”

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A deputy in Jackson County, West Virginia put an end to one man’s apparent suicide attempt by shooting the man in the hand, the Jackson County Sheriff confirms Thursday.

According to the sheriff, deputies were called to the home in the Trace Fork Road area following reports of shots fired inside a home with several children and adults inside.

When deputies and State Police arrived, they found Matthew Elkins, 32, in the front yard with a loaded handgun.

Shortly after, Elkins placed the handgun to his head, the sheriff says.

At that time, the sheriff reports a deputy fired one round and hit Elkins in the hand, causing him to drop the firearm.

Elkins was taken into custody and then transported to the hospital.

Elkins was then transported to another facility and is awaiting surgery on his hand.

Once he is released, the sheriff says he will be taken to the South Central Regional Jail on charges of wanton endangerment.

In a video posted to Facebook the sheriff called the incident an “extreme lifesaving set of circumstances involving advanced tactics and maneuvers.”

“Simply an instance where extreme arrogance and recklessness was met with precision and accuracy and professionalism,” the sheriff said Thursday.

