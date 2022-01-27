Advertisement

W. Va. Groundhog Day event being held at State Wildlife Center

The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event next week, complete...
The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event next week, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event next week, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.

The event opens at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center in Upshur County, with activities beginning at 9:30 a.m. and French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.

The state Division of Natural Resources says live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School Choir, and there will be refreshments, special activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Parkersburg Police release name of man arrested at Rural King
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Der Dog Haus suffers damage after being hit by a car
Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/27/22
Megan Newbanks
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 1/27/22
Der Dog Haus Crash
Daybreak, Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg, 1/27/22
The West Virginia House of Delegates is honoring former Speaker Robert Kiss before Gov. Jim...
House to honor former Speaker Kiss before governor’s address