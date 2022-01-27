Advertisement

Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman is charged after she allegedly abandoned her two dogs and one of the dogs ate the other one. Police say Kristara Fields is charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty.

Police say it all started when they went to a house on the 1700 block of Andrew Street for an animal complaint. They allegedly found feces, garbage, and no food or water in the house.

The dog that was still alive was taken to the Humane Society of Parkersburg to be evaluated for malnutrition. Fields told police she could not remember the last time she had been to the house to feed the dogs.

