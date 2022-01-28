Advertisement

Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ -- and shows it

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Governor Justice and Baby Dog
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has not forgotten the comments singer and actress Bette Midler made about his state back in December.

The actress sent an angry tweet after Sen. Joe Manchin refused to support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Midler called West Virginians ``poor, illiterate and strung out.’’

The 70-year-old Republican governor responded during his televised State of the State address at the state Capitol Thursday night.

He held up his English bulldog and flashed its rear end to the cameras, saying ``Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there: Kiss her hiney.”

