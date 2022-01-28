Heavy police presence on I-77 near Lower Salem
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s a heavy police presence on Interstate 77 near Lower Salem in Washington County.
Authorities haven’t been able to provide many details, but WTAP has a reporter on the scene who has seen around 20 police cruisers.
He also says there’s a car on fire.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed I-77 in both directions.
This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
