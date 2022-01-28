Advertisement

Heavy police presence on I-77 near Lower Salem

Police presence on I-77 near Lower Salem.
Police presence on I-77 near Lower Salem.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s a heavy police presence on Interstate 77 near Lower Salem in Washington County.

Authorities haven’t been able to provide many details, but WTAP has a reporter on the scene who has seen around 20 police cruisers.

An armored car has arrived on the scene near Lower Salem.
An armored car has arrived on the scene near Lower Salem.

He also says there’s a car on fire.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed I-77 in both directions.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

