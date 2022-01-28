Infant dies in Athens County Children Services’ care, sheriff investigating

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant who died while in the care of Athens County Children Services.

The sheriff’s office says it was notified of the child’s death on January 7, and has been investigating ever since.

“It is customary for this agency to investigate any death that is deemed unusual in any capacity, and it is the practice of this agency to be as thorough and complete in those investigations as possible,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were made immediately available.

