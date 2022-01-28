MOV road update

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We spoke with many city officials and state officials on the status of the roads and what they are doing moving forward to clear them.

West Virginia’s Highway Administrator, Thomas Buchanan, says that the priority roads are cleared and they are now working on side streets and alleyways to be cleared.

They have to cover 36,000 miles of road in the state of West Virginia and they ask you to be patient and safe while they work to clear the roads.

Marietta mayor, Josh Schlicher, says the city crews have been out since 5 A.M. plowing and treating roads today. Two trucks went down and that left them with 8 total trucks but he expects the work to be done tonight or early tomorrow morning before the work traffic begins.

Ohio Department of Transportation says last night they had over 100 crews out to begin treating roads with brine. They also ask that all residents be careful and mindful of the plow trucks coming by.

We reached out to West Virginia Department of Transportation and they did not respond on their preparations for the slick roads.

