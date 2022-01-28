Advertisement

Obituary: Bruce, Janet Ruth (Chase)

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Janet Ruth (Chase) Bruce, aged 79 of Elizabeth, WV passed away at home January 27, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 17, 1942 in Exeter, NH, the daughter of the late Donald F. and Bernice M. Chase.

She was a long-time member of the Elizabeth United Methodist Church and was an avid golfer. She loved to travel, especially to Walt Disney World, the beach, US National Parks. She would share her favorite Disney secrets with anyone, but treasured her trips there with her daughters, grandchildren, cousin Emily, and niece Stefanie most of all. She had visited most National Parks and monuments.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Rev. James R Bruce. She is also survived by her four children; Michele D. McVey of Elizabeth, Michael D. (Aimee) of Harrisburg, NC, Donald J. (Jennifer) of Knoxville, TN, and Jennifer L. (Keith) Wilson of Elizabeth; four beloved grandchildren; Lacey N. (Tim) Murray, Chase D. (Stacey) Mills, Annie M. Bruce, and Daisy M. Wilson; and one great-grandson, Cameron C. Mills.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert C. Chase.

At her request, no memorial service will be held; she would love you to spend that precious time with your family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Shop of Elizabeth at PO Box 903, Elizabeth WV 26143. Notes of condolence may be left in her guest book at mathenywhited.com

