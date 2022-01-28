Obituary: Carpenter, Vicki Jo

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vicki Jo Carpenter, 66, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away January 27, 2022, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Rita Crites Lemon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Oliphant.

She was a 1973 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She worked at Big Bear, Kroger, and Walmart, but for the majority of her working life, she was a homemaker. Her hobbies included sterling silver jewelry, macrame and dirt track racing, traveling all over the area watching the races.

She is survived by her husband Jack Carpenter; her children Shannon (Tracy) Nelson, Chris Nelson, Trista Harris and Noah Carpenter; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a sister Lisa Brand.

Per her wishes, she was cremated and there is no service. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.