Obituary: Dietz, Gloria Jean (Ronemus)

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gloria Jean (Ronemus) Dietz Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gloria Jean (Ronemus) Dietz, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away January 25, 2022.

She was born in Columbus, OH, March 30, 1940, a daughter of the late Earl Ronemus and Alberta (Porter) Ronemus.

Gloria was a homemaker, dental hygienist, beautician, and real estate agent.

She was artistic and loved to paint.

Gloria is survived by her two sons, Bradford Paul Gandee (Kay) of Davisville, WV and Brent M. Gandee of Parkersburg, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

