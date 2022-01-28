Obituary: Dietz, Gloria Jean (Ronemus)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gloria Jean (Ronemus) Dietz, 81, of Parkersburg, passed away January 25, 2022.

She was born in Columbus, OH, March 30, 1940, a daughter of the late Earl Ronemus and Alberta (Porter) Ronemus.

Gloria was a homemaker, dental hygienist, beautician, and real estate agent.

She was artistic and loved to paint.

Gloria is survived by her two sons, Bradford Paul Gandee (Kay) of Davisville, WV and Brent M. Gandee of Parkersburg, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

