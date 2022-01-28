Advertisement

Obituary: Lane, Wanda Natalie

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Wanda Natalie Lane, 62 of Belpre, OH went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27th , 2022.  She was born in Blakeley, WV on December 22, 1959 a daughter of the late Clyde Harless and Minnie Katherine (Craigo) Johnson.

She loved her family with all her heart.  She loved fishing, camping, and baking. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 brothers Larry Allen and Earnest (Deke) Johnson; and 2 sisters Deborah Katherine Johnson and Patricia Lynn Caldwell; and her first husband James Harry Brock.

She is survived by her husband Rick Lane; son; Keith Brock and wife Angie of Parkersburg, WV; and her grandchildren that she loved and held dearly in her heart, Ashley Dawn Brock and Isabella Rose Brock. She is also survived by 2 brothers; James Johnson of Arkansas, and Dale (Vienna) Johnson of Missouri: two sisters: Pamela Sue Garretson and Brenda Kay Brockett of Montgomery, WV; and many nieces and nephews who she loved greatly.

Services will be Monday 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.  Visitation will be Monday 2-4 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

