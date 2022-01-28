Advertisement

Obituary: Sadler, Latricia “Pat” Ann

Latricia “Pat” Ann Sadler Obit
Latricia “Pat” Ann Sadler Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latricia “Pat” Ann Sadler, 76, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away at Camden-Clark Medical Center on January 27, 2022 after a short illness. She was born January 8, 1946 in Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard E. Allen and Wilma F. Pasik.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, and loved her dogs, Rowdy and Bell.

Pat is survived by one son, Cliff (Rachelle) Sadler of Parkersburg; two daughters, Valerie (Dave) Lemon of Mineral Wells and Laura (Jim) Amos of Mineral Wells; two brothers, Frank (Shelly) Pasik of Florida and Melvin “Tommy” (Heidi) Pasik of Erie, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Garrett Lemon, Katy and Kelly Amos and Wyatt Sadler.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. “Ed” Pasik, Sr.

Respecting Pat’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, WV is honored to serve the Sadler family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

Latest News

Betty Jane Tallman Obit
Obituary: Tallman, Betty Jane
Janet Ruth (Chase) Bruce Obit
Obituary: Bruce, Janet Ruth (Chase)
Gloria Jean (Ronemus) Dietz Obit
Obituary: Dietz, Gloria Jean (Ronemus)
Wanda Natalie Lane Obit
Obituary: Lane, Wanda Natalie