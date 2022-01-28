Obituary: Sadler, Latricia “Pat” Ann

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latricia “Pat” Ann Sadler, 76, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away at Camden-Clark Medical Center on January 27, 2022 after a short illness. She was born January 8, 1946 in Ohio, the daughter of the late Willard E. Allen and Wilma F. Pasik.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, and loved her dogs, Rowdy and Bell.

Pat is survived by one son, Cliff (Rachelle) Sadler of Parkersburg; two daughters, Valerie (Dave) Lemon of Mineral Wells and Laura (Jim) Amos of Mineral Wells; two brothers, Frank (Shelly) Pasik of Florida and Melvin “Tommy” (Heidi) Pasik of Erie, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Garrett Lemon, Katy and Kelly Amos and Wyatt Sadler.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. “Ed” Pasik, Sr.

Respecting Pat’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, WV is honored to serve the Sadler family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.