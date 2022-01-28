Advertisement

Obituary: Tallman, Betty Jane

Betty Jane Tallman Obit
Betty Jane Tallman Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Jane Tallman, 97, of Vienna, WV passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family and support from family friend, Beverly Shelton and Kim Lehew of Senior Citizens and Hospice.

She was born February 6, 1924 in Sistersville, WV, a daughter of the late William and Eliza Hissom. Betty worked for Mens Warehouse Clothing and Shelbas and did alterations at home. Retired at age 80. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Sistersville.

She is survived by her daughter, Janie (Beall) Miller of Vienna; her three granddaughters all of Parkersburg, Joette Ennos, Jan (Paul) Metz and Suzy (Mike) Howell; seven great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a niece and two nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Earl W. Tallman; brothers, Clarence Hissom and Joe Hissom; sisters, Virginia Reall and Hilda Hissom; and son-in-law, Denver Beall.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Greenwood Cemetery, Sistersville with Chaplain Mattheu Button officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Monday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

Latest News

Latricia “Pat” Ann Sadler Obit
Obituary: Sadler, Latricia “Pat” Ann
Janet Ruth (Chase) Bruce Obit
Obituary: Bruce, Janet Ruth (Chase)
Gloria Jean (Ronemus) Dietz Obit
Obituary: Dietz, Gloria Jean (Ronemus)
Wanda Natalie Lane Obit
Obituary: Lane, Wanda Natalie