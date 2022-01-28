Obituary: Tallman, Betty Jane

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Jane Tallman, 97, of Vienna, WV passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family and support from family friend, Beverly Shelton and Kim Lehew of Senior Citizens and Hospice.

She was born February 6, 1924 in Sistersville, WV, a daughter of the late William and Eliza Hissom. Betty worked for Mens Warehouse Clothing and Shelbas and did alterations at home. Retired at age 80. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Sistersville.

She is survived by her daughter, Janie (Beall) Miller of Vienna; her three granddaughters all of Parkersburg, Joette Ennos, Jan (Paul) Metz and Suzy (Mike) Howell; seven great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a niece and two nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Earl W. Tallman; brothers, Clarence Hissom and Joe Hissom; sisters, Virginia Reall and Hilda Hissom; and son-in-law, Denver Beall.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Greenwood Cemetery, Sistersville with Chaplain Mattheu Button officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Monday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

