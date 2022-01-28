Obituary: Weed, David A.

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - David A. Weed, 74, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away January 25, 2022 at his residence after a short illness where he lived with his wife Carol D. Weed.

He was born on June 15, 1947 in Augusta Maine, the son of the late Chester A, Jr. and Claire Ester James Weed.

David was a veteran who served in the US Army. He was a member of the IBEW 1253. He was a member of the Rollin Oldies Car Club. He loved his old cars and good friends.

David is survived by his wife of forty-five years Carol D. Weed, son William “Bill” Weed of Parkersburg, daughter Sonya Berry (Carol) of Fayette, ME, step daughters Kimberly Valentine (Kenny) of Lubeck, Angala Zoller (John) of Parkersburg, grandchildren Stephanie Berry of Readfield, ME, Cody Burns (Ashley) of Rockport, WV, Dustin Burns (Jennifer) of Parkersburg, WV, Courtney Creel of Lubeck, nine great grandchildren, and brother Gary Weed of Manchester, ME.

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson Jonathon M. Creel. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

