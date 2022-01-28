Advertisement

Officials talk how to accurately test and document at home COVID test

WTAP News @ 5- Covid-19 take home tests
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With at home COVID-19 tests flying off the shelves, health officials want to inform people of how to properly test themselves if they feel they may have the virus.

Health officials want to remind people that the antigen test is a screening test and not a diagnostic test.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department clinical services director, Rebecca Eaton, says that if you are doing the test, that you should follow the instructions in the case.

And if you have to do the test on someone else you should wear a mask and gloves.

Eaton also says that the best way to not only test but document the testing is by going to a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) lab.

“It helps us track what’s happened. They do inspections every so often and we have to say “yes we’ve done this, we’ve done that.” Every lab that provides for anything. If we do a CVC, which is a blood test. If you do a urine test. All of the tests that are done will be in a lab through a person that is CLIA certified,” says Eaton.

Eaton also recommends that people who are not feeling better after the five-day period of testing positive should stay home.

If you would like to find a CLIA lab to perform and document your test you can click on this link for more information on how to find one in your area.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

Latest News

SCENE NEAR LOWER SALEM
Scene near Lower Salem
Police presence on I-77 near Lower Salem.
Heavy police presence on I-77 near Lower Salem
Ohio’s price tag for landing Intel’s new computer chipmaking factory comes in at roughly $2...
Ohio lured Intel’s chip plant with $2B incentive package
Road Update
MOV road update