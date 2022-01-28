Officials talk how to accurately test and document at home COVID test

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With at home COVID-19 tests flying off the shelves, health officials want to inform people of how to properly test themselves if they feel they may have the virus.

Health officials want to remind people that the antigen test is a screening test and not a diagnostic test.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department clinical services director, Rebecca Eaton, says that if you are doing the test, that you should follow the instructions in the case.

And if you have to do the test on someone else you should wear a mask and gloves.

Eaton also says that the best way to not only test but document the testing is by going to a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) lab.

“It helps us track what’s happened. They do inspections every so often and we have to say “yes we’ve done this, we’ve done that.” Every lab that provides for anything. If we do a CVC, which is a blood test. If you do a urine test. All of the tests that are done will be in a lab through a person that is CLIA certified,” says Eaton.

Eaton also recommends that people who are not feeling better after the five-day period of testing positive should stay home.

If you would like to find a CLIA lab to perform and document your test you can click on this link for more information on how to find one in your area.

