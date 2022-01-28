Advertisement

Ohio lured Intel’s chip plant with $2B incentive package

Ohio's price tag for landing Intel's new computer chipmaking factory comes in at roughly $2...
Ohio’s price tag for landing Intel’s new computer chipmaking factory comes in at roughly $2 billion.(Intel Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s price tag for landing Intel’s new computer chipmaking factory comes in at roughly $2 billion.

The state’s development director said Friday that the combination of tax breaks and incentives are likely the largest ever offered by Ohio.

State officials say the deal is well worth it. Intel announced last week it will spend $20 billion to create a new technology hub in the Midwest.

Intel’s CEO says the total investment could top $100 billion over the next decade and that its new facility could become one of the world’s biggest chipmaking sites.

