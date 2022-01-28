Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to escape charge

(KTVF)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty on Thursday to escape from a federal halfway house.

Joshua Dowler admitted that he walked away from Dismas Charities on September 16, 2021. Dowler was confined to the halfway house as a result of a 2019 federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.  The United States Marshals Service later caught Dowler in Parkersburg.

Dowler pleaded guilty to escape and faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on May 12, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Marshals Service.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing.  Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-00256.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats
Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house

Latest News

A little kid plays a giant Connect Four game.
The public gets a sneak peak of upcoming kids museum
Marietta Main Street preparing for 2022 with new board
Marietta Main Street preparing for 2022 with new board
Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Cairo Meat Market and Grocery
Cairo Meat Market and Grocery filling void in the Cairo community