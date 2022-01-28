Parkersburg man pleads guilty to escape charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty on Thursday to escape from a federal halfway house.

Joshua Dowler admitted that he walked away from Dismas Charities on September 16, 2021. Dowler was confined to the halfway house as a result of a 2019 federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The United States Marshals Service later caught Dowler in Parkersburg.

Dowler pleaded guilty to escape and faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced on May 12, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the United States Marshals Service.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:21-cr-00256 .

