Pittsburgh bridge collapses
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.
Several vehicles and a bus have crashed into a ravine, WPXI reported.
No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.
WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.
Emergency services are responding to the scene.
President Joe Biden has a planned stop in Pittsburgh later Friday to discuss infrastructure.
