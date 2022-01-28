Advertisement

The public gets a sneak peak of upcoming kids museum

WTAP News @ 5- Discovery world museum
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While donors got a look at plans for the upcoming kids museum recently, Thursday marked the first glimpse the public got of the project.

People gathered at the Parkersburg Art Center to see plans for Discovery World mapped out on the walls - from a river adventure exhibit to a design studio. There were even interactive examples of what this museum will have to offer from a giant Connect Four game to a big piano mat people could play by stepping on the keys.

The mission of Discovery World is to get kids interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math - what some call STEAM. It’ll be geared towards kids ages six months to eight years.

Tres Ross, the chairman of the Discovery World board said it’s all about getting kids involved in a fun way.

“They introduce certain skills and tools to give them a taste of learning through play.”

Ross said he’s excited for the doors to open, which is scheduled for this fall.

If you weren’t able to make it out Thursday night, you still have a chance to learn more. Ross said they’ll get their website up in the next five days.

