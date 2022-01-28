Snowy morning conditions cause Parkersburg head-on collision

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A semi-truck and a car got into a head on collision Friday morning.

Roads were slick throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley after the snow Thursday night into early Friday morning causing the wreck to occur on the 1800 block of Gihon Road in Parkersburg.

The driver of the blue Toyota Corolla was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center to be evaluated.

The Wood County 911 dispatch center received the call at 7:52 a.m.

The Parkersburg Police Department blocked off a portion of the road near Division Street causing delays.

