Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.
During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.
Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.
When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.
During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.
