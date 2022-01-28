Advertisement

This is Home: Candy Waite overcomes near-death experience, continues to support others

Candy Waite, Director of Gospel Mission Food Pantry
Candy Waite, Director of Gospel Mission Food Pantry
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARMAR VILLAGE, Ohio (WTAP) -The Goal of the Gospel Mission Food Pantry is to lend a helping hand to those who are going through a hard time in life.

And they are really good at doing that—perhaps because their director went through her own trials as well.

Candy Waite is known to many for being a joyful woman who is eager to help anyone in need.

“I think of others and make sure we’re here for them to say ‘hi how you doing.’ That right there goes a long way for a lot of people,” Waite said.

Waite still can be seen with a smile on her face despite the physical pain she still feels from a car accident she and her husband Jeff were in back in 2019.

“The airbags were deployed and it bothered Jeff’s hearing some, but it broke my back in three places and my neck in three places. One of which was a hangman’s break which the doctors should have said but it didn’t,” she said.

Waite said the recovery process has been extremely challenging. But now she can get around by depending on her dog’s stroller and her faith in God.

“A new chapter has begun, a new beginning has started,” she said. “We’re learning from it, we’re walking daily through it and we are just serving the Lord through Gospel Mission Food Pantry and continuing this ministry.”

Waite said she has always been a spiritual woman-which is why she founded the pantry back in 2011. The pantry provides food, clothes and most importantly a group of people who are always able to listen and pray for people in need.

“The Lord dispatched his army of angels to surround me and protect me and to guide me and lead me through this ordeal and to grow closer to him and to depend and rely more on him through the accident.”

