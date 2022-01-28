Two weeks after COVID, Justice visits Capitol for speech

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was full of energy and in good spirits when he came to the state Capitol to address state leaders, two weeks after he postponed his speech after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Republican governor’s speech Thursday was mixed with praise for his administration’s economic accomplishments, criticism of President Joe Biden’s policies, a list of previously announced initiatives, and proposals for new ones.

Among those are a plan to pay $1,500 to many unemployed residents who return to work and remain on the job for eight weeks. Justice also wants to cover the cost of college for current high school students.

Babydog made an appearance at the end of the speech.

