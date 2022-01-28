Advertisement

W.Va. program offers $1,500 to go back to work

Beginning February 1, the program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through...
Beginning February 1, the program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through August 12, 2022, or until funding is expended.(unknown | Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In his 2022 State of the State address Thursday night, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Job Jumpstart Program to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce.

West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits and who obtain employment between January 1 and August 12, 2022, may be eligible for the Job Jumpstart Program, which will provide a one-time payment of $1,500.

Those who complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential between January 1 and August 12, 2022 may also be eligible.

Beginning February 1, the program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through August 12, 2022, or until funding is expended.

To be eligible, applicants must maintain employment for eight consecutive weeks and average a minimum of thirty-two hours per week.

West Virginians who exhausted their unemployment benefits after January 1, 2022, who have re-entered the workforce, or are job searching, may also be eligible for this program.

Complete eligibility requirements and Job Jumpstart Program applications are available online at workforcewv.org/jjp. Interested applicants should complete the pre-screening questionnaire and be prepared to provide proof of current West Virginia residency, a valid Federal or State Driver’s License or I.D. and either proof of employment or credentials received if enrolled in an approved training program.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CLICK HERE >>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign reading "CLOSED Thursday... OPEN Friday!!"
UPDATE: Car crashes into Der Dog Haus restaurant in Parkersburg
Woman in Parkersburg charged with animal cruelty
The scene at the Park Shopping Center.
UPDATE: Man arrested at Rural King charged with making terroristic threats
All kinds of different animals were found in horrific conditions.
Around 80 animals rescued from deplorable conditions at local’s house
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

Latest News

Officials talk how to accurately test and document at home COVID test
Officials talk how to accurately test and document at home COVID test
SCENE NEAR LOWER SALEM
Scene near Lower Salem
Police presence on I-77 near Lower Salem.
Heavy police presence on I-77 near Lower Salem
Ohio’s price tag for landing Intel’s new computer chipmaking factory comes in at roughly $2...
Ohio lured Intel’s chip plant with $2B incentive package
Road Update
MOV road update