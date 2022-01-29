American Heart Association establishes new COVID safe CPR guidelines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - They say with the more contagious strain of COVID being more prevalent they felt it was important to establish these new guidelines.

The new guidelines eliminate the mouth-to-mouth aspect for people who are COVID positive or worried of the strain.

With the pandemic going on it has changed the association’s typical five year guideline change and has now changed it to two years.

Quality Improvement Manager Cynthia Keely says the updates are in relation the the recent CDC announcements.

“The additional updates and the guidance are really specific to incorporating the most recent CDC and World Health Organization guidance reinforcing resuscitation best practices. And that’s basically providing as quickly as possible the standards of care,” said Keely.

