Cincinnati Bengals fans help grow Joe Burrow’s hunger relief fund to $1.3 million

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joe Burrow ending a 31-year playoff win drought and getting the Cincinnati Bengals to the AFC Championship is having fans feeling pretty generous.

“Who Dey” nation is returning the favor to their franchise quarterback by giving back to the “Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.”

The relief fund is something setup to address the issue with food insecurity in Southeast Ohio and give funds to the Athens County Food Pantry.

Officials with the Foundation of Appalachian Ohio are seeing the funds reach up to $1.3 million.

The foundation says that it is thankful to all Bengals fans that are helping to make a difference.

“What’s really amazing here is the Bengals fans have taken on the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund as a way to show being a fan. And a way to commiserate and a way to celebrate. And we hope Sunday a big way to celebrate. And no matter what they’re a success in our hearts and in our minds and it’s just incredible,” says foundation president and CEO, Cara Brooks.

Officials with the foundation say amounts of nine and 31 dollars are popular options for fans to donate.

For Burrow’s jersey number and to the end of the playoff win drought, respectively.

