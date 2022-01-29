Advertisement

Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game

Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 29, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brenda Kirkbride created a snow Bengal to support the NFL team before the AFC Championship against the Chiefs on Sunday.

She says she loves supporting the local teams but it means more when local athletes are on the team.

Cincinnati’s star quarterback, Joe Burrow, grew up in Athens, OH and she says she remembers watching him and following his growth throughout high school.

The snowman came about from her just looking for a creative way to show support.

“My husband said he had some spray paint so I kind of finished it off, and I was just trying to get hyped up for the game this weekend so the snow didn’t pack very good. I was planning on building a snowman but I thought well lets try to make a Bengal in support of them,” said Kirkbride.

The game will be played in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday at 3:00 P.M against the Kansas City Chiefs.

