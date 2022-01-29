Local CPR class learns new American Heart Association guidelines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An American Red Cross CPR class was held in the Parkersburg Art Center.

The class gathered to implement the new COVID safe version of CPR that the American Heart Association has recently put in.

This came with the more contagious COVID strains being more relevant today.

Community Volunteer Leader, Woody Wilson, says he thinks its very important for people to know the basics of CPR.

“Well it’s important for our community and the people we serve. You never know what is going to happen. We never want disasters, we never want individual crisis but when you’re ready, you’re ready and you never know,” said Wilson.

People of all ages participated in the event and they felt they needed to put in the new guidelines as quickly as possible.

