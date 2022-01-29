Ripley resident celebrates her 100th birthday today

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Virginia Rouse celebrated her 100th birthday today and she was more than excited.

Four generations gathered under one roof and she says she is thankful to be able to see that many at the same time.

She thanks her family for gathering today and doing as much as they could to celebrate.

“It’s been wonderful yes. I appreciate everything everyone has done for me and they’ve done a lot to tell you. My daughters cooked a lot of stuff and they’ve done everything they can think of to make it nice for me today,” said Rouse.

She gives credit to a healthy lifestyle of no smoking and drinking to her life longevity.

Messages were given to her from Ripley’s Mayor Carolyn Rader, the state legislation and Senator Capito.

She also collected dozens of cards given to her by neighbors, friends and family.

