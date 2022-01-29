Advertisement

Ripley resident celebrates her 100th birthday today

Virginia Rouse turns 100 years old today.
Virginia Rouse turns 100 years old today.(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Virginia Rouse celebrated her 100th birthday today and she was more than excited.

Four generations gathered under one roof and she says she is thankful to be able to see that many at the same time.

She thanks her family for gathering today and doing as much as they could to celebrate.

“It’s been wonderful yes. I appreciate everything everyone has done for me and they’ve done a lot to tell you. My daughters cooked a lot of stuff and they’ve done everything they can think of to make it nice for me today,” said Rouse.

She gives credit to a healthy lifestyle of no smoking and drinking to her life longevity.

Messages were given to her from Ripley’s Mayor Carolyn Rader, the state legislation and Senator Capito.

She also collected dozens of cards given to her by neighbors, friends and family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Head-on collision occurs in Parkersburg from snowy conditions.
Snowy morning conditions cause Parkersburg head-on collision
Infant dies in Athens County Children Services’ care, sheriff investigating
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘heinie’ -- and shows it

Latest News

Cynthia Keely gives updates on new AHA guidelines
American Heart Association establishes new COVID safe CPR guidelines
CPR class shows new CPR method
Local CPR class learns new American Heart Association guidelines
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
This professional points to three major contributing factors to homelessness in Wood County.
Wood County homeless count reveals need remains high - a glimpse into deeper issues