Wood County homeless count reveals need remains high - a glimpse into deeper issues

This professional points to three major contributing factors to homelessness in Wood County.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness ran their Wood County homeless count this week.

The count looks at the number of homeless people in shelters and on the streets. The official count won’t be finalized until later this year. Still, the coalition’s community relations director, Ellie Johnson, can give an estimate.

“If I want to give an average based on last year’s count and the numbers - the preliminary data we have right now, I’m thinking anywhere between 80 to 100,” she said, adding that, while the Wood County numbers have fluctuated in recent years with no clear downwards or upwards trend, one thing’s been constant.

“We have always had a consistent need for outreach and housing programs over in the Parkersburg area.”

The West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness serves 44 out of the state’s 55 counties. Wood County ranks highly when it comes to need.

“Out of all of the areas we serve, it’s definitely top three,” Johnson said.

She points to substance use disorder, mental health issues, and housing as major contributors to homelessness in the area.

“You cannot end homelessness without housing...and that’s something that, not only in the Wood County area, but all across the state we’re struggling to find equitable, affordable, and accessible housing for individuals,” Johnson said.

Still, there are ways you can help. First off, landlords can help with the coalition’s housing program.

Johnson elaborated, “We offer landlord incentives, we have case managers who go into the home on a regular basis.”

Johnson added that the case managers function like property managers, making sure the tenants are taking care of the property and being good neighbors.

Plus, anyone can donate furniture.

“Anytime that we move someone in, we often don’t have specific funding available for furniture...,” Johnson said.

Knowing Narcan helps too.

Johnson explained how the Berkeley community is reducing strain on emergency rooms.

“Now, in the Berkeley County area, we are having a spike alert for about two days now and we haven’t had an increase of individuals in the ER because a lot of our community members around here carry Narcan so our community is taking care of these individuals, referring them to treatment, getting them hooked up with a response team...,”

And kindness goes a long way.

Johnson said, “The other piece of it that’s more of a perspective change is just kind of recognizing that, if someone is experiencing homelessness, they’re still a person and that their status of being an individual with life experience with a journey and a story all of their own - that doesn’t disappear just because the roof over their head does.”

For more information on how to get involved, you can reach Johnson at elliejohnson@wvceh.org.

