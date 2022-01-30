#19 Marietta College falls to #14 Baldwin Wallace University
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The 19th ranked Marietta Pioneers women’s basketball team fell to #14 Baldwin Wallace University 74-48.
The Pioneers struggled shooting the ball only making one of their 12 three-point-attempts and shooting 33% from the field in total on 17-51 shots.
In the loss, Marietta was led by Erin Hahn who finished with 13 points.
The Pioneers will fall to 16-3 on the year, and 9-3 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
