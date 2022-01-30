Advertisement

#19 Marietta College falls to #14 Baldwin Wallace University

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The 19th ranked Marietta Pioneers women’s basketball team fell to #14 Baldwin Wallace University 74-48.

The Pioneers struggled shooting the ball only making one of their 12 three-point-attempts and shooting 33% from the field in total on 17-51 shots.

In the loss, Marietta was led by Erin Hahn who finished with 13 points.

The Pioneers will fall to 16-3 on the year, and 9-3 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
This professional points to three major contributing factors to homelessness in Wood County.
Wood County homeless count reveals need remains high - a glimpse into deeper issues
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work
Head-on collision occurs in Parkersburg from snowy conditions.
Snowy morning conditions cause Parkersburg head-on collision
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

Latest News

Scores from January 28
Scoreboard: January 28, 2022
Parkersburg Catholic at Williamstown
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg Catholic at Williamstown
Scores from January 27
Scoreboard: January 27, 2022
Tyler at Parkersburg Catholic
WTAP News @ 11 - Tyler at Parkersburg Catholic GBB