19 Marietta College falls to #14 Baldwin Wallace University

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The 19th ranked Marietta Pioneers women’s basketball team fell to #14 Baldwin Wallace University 74-48.

The Pioneers struggled shooting the ball only making one of their 12 three-point-attempts and shooting 33% from the field in total on 17-51 shots.

In the loss, Marietta was led by Erin Hahn who finished with 13 points.

The Pioneers will fall to 16-3 on the year, and 9-3 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

