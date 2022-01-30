Advertisement

#6 Marietta cruise past Baldwin Wallace University

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 30, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The sixth ranked Marietta Pioneers men’s basketball team defeated the Baldwin Wallace University Yellowjackets 94-82.

With the win, Marietta moves to 16-2 on the season and have won their 14th straight game.

The Pioneers and Yellowjackets exchanged blows early with the lead changing multiple times through the first half, but Marietta was able to take a lead into halftime.

Marietta came back to the court and continued to build on the success they found at the end of the half en route to the victory.

Mason Lydic led the way for Marietta with 23 points in an efficient night from three-point range.

The Pioneers are now 10-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

