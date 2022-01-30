American Red Cross hosts local blood drives

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross says they lost 6500 pints of blood because of weather related blood drive cancellations in just the last week.

In the coming weeks they are hosting local blood drives to try to compensate for the amount of blood lost.

Tuesday: Grand Central Mall blood drive have no remaining open spots

Thursday: Parkersburg High School has open spots but they are limited

February 9: Grand Central Mall has many remaining spots that American Red Cross are looking to be filled.

We will update the article as we learn more blood drive locations that are open in the local area.

