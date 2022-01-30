American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Disaster relief volunteers are in great need.

The American Red Cross is hoping that they can add to the low numbers.

Disaster relief volunteers can help locally in the community, they can travel regionally to help with larger disasters and even nationally in relief efforts.

Some volunteers say that the satisfaction volunteering brings them can’t be replaced.

“It’s a sense of satisfaction that you’re helping your community when they have the greatest needs where there is a home fire or national events such as the tornadoes that recently swept through our area,” said Woody Wilson, community volunteer leader.

You can sign up to be a volunteer and many other opportunities at RedCross.org .

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.