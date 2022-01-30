Advertisement

American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers

American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers
American Red Cross seeking disaster relief volunteers(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Disaster relief volunteers are in great need.

The American Red Cross is hoping that they can add to the low numbers.

Disaster relief volunteers can help locally in the community, they can travel regionally to help with larger disasters and even nationally in relief efforts.

Some volunteers say that the satisfaction volunteering brings them can’t be replaced.

“It’s a sense of satisfaction that you’re helping your community when they have the greatest needs where there is a home fire or national events such as the tornadoes that recently swept through our area,” said Woody Wilson, community volunteer leader.

You can sign up to be a volunteer and many other opportunities at RedCross.org .

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work
This professional points to three major contributing factors to homelessness in Wood County.
Wood County homeless count reveals need remains high - a glimpse into deeper issues
Head-on collision occurs in Parkersburg from snowy conditions.
Snowy morning conditions cause Parkersburg head-on collision
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

Latest News

American Red Cross hosts local blood drive
American Red Cross hosts local blood drives
Cynthia Keely gives updates on new AHA guidelines
American Heart Association establishes new COVID safe CPR guidelines
CPR class shows new CPR method
Local CPR class learns new American Heart Association guidelines
Virginia Rouse turns 100 years old today.
Ripley resident celebrates her 100th birthday today