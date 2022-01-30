Crusaderettes comes out on top over Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The number one team in class double A, Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes played the sixth ranked team in class triple A, Robert C. Byrd.

It was a lower scoring affair than we are used to seeing from Catholic, winning the game 48-27.

Parkersburg Catholic stays undefeated this season behind Leslie Huffman’s 27 point performance.

