Parkersburg South triumphant over Warren

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots traveled to Vincent Ohio to take on the Warren Warriors for some High School boy’s basketball action.

It was back and forth the entire game, with South coming out on top 62-58.

The Patriots have extended their win streak to 13 games now in the win.

The Warriors held the lead with under two minutes remaining in the game, but Ashton Mooney hit the go ahead layup with 1:04 left to play to put South up by one point.

The Patriot defense was able to hold the Warriors the rest of the way and make some crucial free throws to seal the victory.

