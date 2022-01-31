Advertisement

4 children among 9 people killed in Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.
According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.(KVVU)
By Shannon Miller and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left several injured in Nevada.

Of those who died, the youngest was five years old, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner.

Three other children ages, 10, 13 and 15 also died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner said.

KVVU reports the driver who is believed to have caused the crash ran a red light going more than 100 mph.

The coroner said all nine people died from “blunt force trauma in the manner of an accident.”

“We had an unprecedented loss of life that happened yesterday in our community,” Mayor Lee said. “We need to realize today that there’s a lot of grieving taking place in North Las Vegas.”

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work

Latest News

Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing questioning training