Advertisement

6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

By Lauren Rangel and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A 6-year-old waiting for a new heart stole the show at the Blake Shelton concert in Texas on Saturday night.

Wyatt McKee was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

At 6 months old, he had already had two open-heart surgeries, according to KXII.

Wyatt held a sign during the Blake Shelton concert that said, “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old. Waiting on a heart transplant.”

The country singer pulled Wyatt on stage, and they sang the little boy’s favorite song together – “God’s Country.”

Wyatt’s mom said that song keeps him going and they play it non-stop.

“He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play ‘God’s Country,’ ‘God’s Country,’ and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play ‘God’s Country’ all the time,” said Wyatt’s mom, Harley McKee.

Wyatt said he wasn’t scared to sing in front of thousands of people.

“Oh, I mean, I cried,” McKee said. “He got to do something that he really, really loved and really wanted to do. It’s a pretty big deal.”

Copyright 2022 KXII Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They say it all started when officers tried to serve a revocation order to Martin Riley...
UPDATE: Man allegedly hits home confinement officer, leads authorities on chase that ends in standoff
Four fire departments responded to the scene.
Mobile home declared total loss in fire
Ohio resident creates snow Bengal to support the team before AFC Championship
Local Bengals fan creates snow Bengal to support the team playing in the AFC Championship game
Kenny Lumeyer
Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
Gov. Justice announces $1,500 Job Jumpstart Program for those going back to work

Latest News

During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden issues an infrastructure ‘roadmap’ to help spend $1 trillion
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer
Sandra Sullivan.
House sitter accused of trying to feed mothball-stuffed candy to neighbor’s dog in Connecticut